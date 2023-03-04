2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Hendon Hooker measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Draft Combine is right around the corner with the annual event taking place in Indianapolis from Tuesday, Feb. 28 to Monday, March 6. Quarterbacks will take the field for on-field workouts beginning on Saturday, March 4, giving scouts and fans a first look at some marquee names such as Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker.

How, when to watch Hendon Hooker at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Hooker brings five seasons of college experience with him as he enters the draft, having played under center for both Virginia Tech and Tennesee. After a disappointing 2020 season with the Hokies, in which he completed 63 percent of his passes, he transferred to Tennesee where his stats rebounded. Hooker threw for 2948 yards and 31 touchdowns in 2021 and was named an SEC fourth-team selection. In 2022, he saw action in 11 games as he threw for an elite 3135 yards and 27 touchdowns with a 69.6 completion percentage. He added 129 carries on the ground for a total of 786 yards.

