2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Cedric Tillman measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine takes place in Indianapolis from Tuesday, February 28 through Monday, March 6. With the league constantly evolving towards a pass-first offense, scouts and fans will get a first glimpse at what could be a deep wide receiver draft class this year. Among the names to watch is Cedric Tillman, a fifth-year senior out of Tennessee.

How, when to watch Cedric Tillman at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Tillman spent five seasons at Tennessee throughout his collegiate career, and after playing sparingly through his first three seasons, his breakout moment came in 2021. As a fourth-year senior in 2021, he appeared in 13 games and had 64 catches for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. When targeted, he registered a quarterback rating of 155.8. Last year as a fifth-year senior, Tillman played six games and totaled 37 catches for 417 yards and three touchdowns, with an average of 11.3 yards per catch. During his best year in 2021, he finished second in the SEC in yards per reception (16.9) and fifth in total receiving yards.

WR measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD