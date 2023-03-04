2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Will Levis measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Combine will take place from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The combine presents a time when NFL prospects run through various drills in front of NFL scouts and execs. Kentucky QB Will Levis will take the combine field on Saturday, March 4 alongside the other quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.

How, when to watch Will Levis at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Saturday, March 4

TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. ET daily on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Levis redshirted in 2018 at Penn State. He spent two seasons with the Nittany Lions but largely backed up Sean Clifford. Levis transferred to Kentucky in 2021. He led the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and threw for 2,826 yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, both career highs. Levis ran the ball 107 times for an additional 376 yards and nine touchdowns. In his final year, he threw for 2,406 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 games.

The best game of his senior season came against Northern Illinois last September. Levis finished 18 of 26 passing for 303 yards and four touchdowns. He had two other games last season where he threw for at least 300 yards, with his season-high 377 coming against Youngstown State.

