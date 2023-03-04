2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Anthony Richardson measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place between April 27 and 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Before we get there, the annual NFL Combine will run from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5. This will be a prime opportunity for prospects to show off their skills in front of NFL scouts and execs. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson will join the other quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends going through drills on Saturday, March 4 on NFL Network.

How, when to watch Anthony Richardson at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Richardson spent three seasons at Florida but wasn’t a consistent starter until 2023. The Gators went 6-6, but he had a solid year as a dual-threat quarterback. Richardson threw for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 103 carries for 654 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Richardson put on a show against Tennessee last September. He completed 24 of his 44 passes for 453 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a losing effort. He carried the ball a season-high 17 times for 62 yards and two more touchdowns. Richardson had two games in the 2022 season with at least 400 passing yards and six with three total touchdowns.

QB measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD