 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Dalton Kincaid measurements, drill times, more

We give you the results from the 2023 combine for the Utah tight end.

By BenHall1
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) before playing against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NFL Combine is set to get underway Thursday, March 2 and will go until Sunday, March 5. Athletes will display a number of different skillsets in front of NFL coaches, executives, scouts, and other front office members. The NFL Combine can help your stock jump a ton, and can also cause it to fall. We will see the tight ends work out on Saturday, March 4th including Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

How, when to watch Dalton Kincaid at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4
TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Kincaid spent his first two years of college at San Diego where he was great. As a Sophomore, he was an FCS AP-All American. Following that, he transferred to Utah where he spent three seasons. He improved through all three seasons at Utah and saved his best for 2022. He was one of the best tight ends in the country this past year as he had 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. Some view him as a day two pick currently, but he could rise through the combine. He will have an immediate impact on whichever team drafts him.

TE measurements

Height: TBD
Weight: TBD
Hand size: TBD
Arm length: TBD
Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD
Bench press: TBD
Verticle jump: TBD
Broad jump: TBD
Shuttle run: TBD

More From DraftKings Nation