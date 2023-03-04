2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Dalton Kincaid measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Combine is set to get underway Thursday, March 2 and will go until Sunday, March 5. Athletes will display a number of different skillsets in front of NFL coaches, executives, scouts, and other front office members. The NFL Combine can help your stock jump a ton, and can also cause it to fall. We will see the tight ends work out on Saturday, March 4th including Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

How, when to watch Dalton Kincaid at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Friday March 3 & Saturday March 4

TV coverage drills: Saturday March 4, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Kincaid spent his first two years of college at San Diego where he was great. As a Sophomore, he was an FCS AP-All American. Following that, he transferred to Utah where he spent three seasons. He improved through all three seasons at Utah and saved his best for 2022. He was one of the best tight ends in the country this past year as he had 70 receptions for 890 yards and eight touchdowns. Some view him as a day two pick currently, but he could rise through the combine. He will have an immediate impact on whichever team drafts him.

