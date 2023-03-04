 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which tight end ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

Will Mallory ran a blazing 4.54 at 6 ft 4.5 inches and 239 pounds to lead all tight ends at the NFL Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
American tight end Will Mallory of Miami (85) during the Reese’s Senior Bowl team practice session on February 2, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL Combine provides a chance for prospects to strut their stuff in front of NFL coaches, scouts and executives. This year’s tight end class has a lot of upside, with Michael Mayer and Dalton Kincaid consistently mocked in the first round. With the spotlight on the position on Saturday, though, Miami’s Will Mallory took the fastest time in the 40-yard dash.

Mallory finished just ahead of Old Dominion’s Zack Kuntz. He ran a 4.54 40, which is impressive for his being 6 ft. 7 and 255 pounds. Mayer ended up 11th fastest for tight ends finishing in 4.70, while Kincaid didn’t run the event at the Combine.

Mallory played five seasons with the Hurricanes and benefitted from the extra year granted due to COVID-19. He played a total of 42 career games and had a combined 1,544 yards with 14 touchdowns. Mallory doesn’t project to be as dominant as Travis Kelce at the next level, but he should be able to remain on an NFL roster from his versatility.

Will Mallory measurements, combine performance

Height: 6 ft. 4 12 inches
Weight: 239 lbs.
Bench press: TBD
40-yard dash time (1st): 4.57 seconds (unofficial)
40-yard dash time (2nd): 4.54 seconds (unofficial)
10-yard split, 40-yard dash: 1.59 seconds

More From DraftKings Nation