Which wide receiver ran the fastest 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL Combine? [VIDEO]

The 2023 NFL Combine is nearly done, with the events wrapping up on Sunday, March 5. On Saturday, the wide receivers, tight ends and quarterbacks were put into the spotlight. This is arguably the most exciting day of the combine, as the wide receivers are typically among the fastest in the position groups. Nebraska’s Trey Palmer finished with the fastest 40-yard dash this year with a 4.33.

The current record for fastest 40-yard dash at the Combine is a 4.22, posted by WR John Ross in 2017. Palmer took the crown this year, finishing .11 seconds slower than Ross. High-profile wide receivers like Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Quentin Johnson didn’t partake in the event, but that shouldn't detract from Palmer’s impressive run.

Palmer began his career at LSU and played three seasons for the Tigers. He transferred to Nebraska for the 2022 season. Throughout his four years, he combined for 1,501 yards and 12 touchdowns in 34 games. While that doesn’t sound like much, 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns game at Nebraska in his final year.

In the end, only five receivers ran better than a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. Palmer led the way and was followed by Derius Davis (4.36), Matt Landers (4.37), Bryce Ford-Wheaton (4.38) and Marvin Mims Jr. (4.38).

Trey Palmer measurements, combine performance

Height: 6 ft

Weight: 192

Bench press: TBD

40-yard dash time (official): 4.33

Vertical: TBD

Broad: TBD