Fastest 40-yard dash times for WRs at the NFL Combine

As the 2023 NFL Combine descends upon Lucas Oil Stadium and its host city of Indianapolis, Indiana, scouting personnel and fans alike will be tuned in for a number of reasons. Perhaps it's to find a franchise quarterback or a disruptive defensive anchor. Or just maybe there are some who will tune in and watch some of the fastest collegiate players attempt to etch their names into the history books.

The 40-yard dash event has evolved far beyond its function of assessing a prospect’s physical performance, it has quite literally become a cultural event. The wide receiver position has historically been one of, if not the fastest position in the NFL, so naturally, there must be some past wideouts with record 40-yard dash times.

Let’s break down the top 10 40-yard dash finishes by a wide receiver in the history of the NFL Combine.

Fastest 40-yard dash finishes by a WR