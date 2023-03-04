WR measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine will continue on Saturday, March 4. Offensive players finally get their chance to shine as wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends will be going through drills together. With so many players having to go through drills, the events start at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Fans of the Combine love it when wide receivers run the 40-yard dash. While the fastest wide receivers haven’t always panned out long-term in the NFL, it is still a fun event. A wide receiver has six spots among the top 10 fastest 40s run at the Combine. Beneficial events for the position would be the vertical jump. This shows scouts how well a wide receiver would be able to high-point a pass and go up and get it over a defender. Other important drills include the shuttle and three-cone to show a player’s footwork and their ability to make cuts.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.