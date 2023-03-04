 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WR measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each WR at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
USC Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates during the Pac-12 Championship football game between Utah Utes and USC Trojans on December 2, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine will continue on Saturday, March 4. Offensive players finally get their chance to shine as wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends will be going through drills together. With so many players having to go through drills, the events start at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Fans of the Combine love it when wide receivers run the 40-yard dash. While the fastest wide receivers haven’t always panned out long-term in the NFL, it is still a fun event. A wide receiver has six spots among the top 10 fastest 40s run at the Combine. Beneficial events for the position would be the vertical jump. This shows scouts how well a wide receiver would be able to high-point a pass and go up and get it over a defender. Other important drills include the shuttle and three-cone to show a player’s footwork and their ability to make cuts.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

WR measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas
Matt Landers WR Arkansas
Zay Flowers WR Boston College
Puka Nacua WR BYU
Grant DuBose WR Charlotte
Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati
Tre Tucker WR Cincinnati
Joseph Ngata WR Clemson
CJ Johnson WR East Carolina
Justin Shorter WR Florida
Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State
Kearis Jackson WR Georgia
Nathaniel Dell WR Houston
Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State
Malik Knowles WR Kansas State
Demario Douglas WR Liberty
Michael Jefferson WR Louisiana
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU
Jaray Jenkins WR LSU
Jacob Copeland WR Maryland
Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland
Rakim Jarrett WR Maryland
Ronnie Bell WR Michigan
Jayden Reed WR Michigan State
Malik Heath WR Mississippi
Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi
Trey Palmer WR Nebraska
Josh Downs WR North Carolina
Antoine Green WR North Carolina
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State
Marvin Mims Jr. WR Oklahoma
Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State
Parker Washington WR Penn State
Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton
Charlie Jones WR Purdue
Rashee Rice WR SMU
Jalen Wayne WR South Alabama
Jalen Brooks WR South Carolina
Jason Brownlee Jr. WR Southern Miss
Elijah Higgins WR Stanford
Michael Wilson WR Stanford
Derius Davis WR TCU
Quentin Johnston WR TCU
Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee
Jake Bobo WR UCLA
Jordan Addison WR USC
Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia
AT Perry WR Wake Forest
Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia

