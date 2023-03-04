QB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

Quarterbacks are the talk of the town when it comes to the NFL Draft. This year is no different, with four quarterbacks worthy of going in the first round. The 2023 NFL Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The quarterbacks will join the tight ends and wide receivers on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network to show off in front of NFL executives and coaches.

There are few drills that aren’t relevant for quarterbacks. They are under the microscope from the second they arrive to whenever they leave, going through measurements, interviews and events. The short shuttle and three-cone drill are increasingly important events for quarterbacks as the days of the prototypical pocket passer are dwindling. When it gets to the position-specific drills, they must show off their footwork and mechanics.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.