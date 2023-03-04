 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

QB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each QB at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rolls out in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Quarterbacks are the talk of the town when it comes to the NFL Draft. This year is no different, with four quarterbacks worthy of going in the first round. The 2023 NFL Combine is underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The quarterbacks will join the tight ends and wide receivers on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network to show off in front of NFL executives and coaches.

There are few drills that aren’t relevant for quarterbacks. They are under the microscope from the second they arrive to whenever they leave, going through measurements, interviews and events. The short shuttle and three-cone drill are increasingly important events for quarterbacks as the days of the prototypical pocket passer are dwindling. When it gets to the position-specific drills, they must show off their footwork and mechanics.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

QB measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Bryce Young QB Alabama
Jaren Hall QB BYU
Anthony Richardson QB Florida
Jake Haener QB Fresno State
Stetson Bennett QB Georgia
Clayton Tune QB Houston
Will Levis QB Kentucky
Malik Cunningham QB Louisville
CJ Stroud QB Ohio State
Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue
Tyson Bagent QB Shepherd
Tanner McKee QB Stanford
Max Duggan QB TCU
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee
Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA

