TE measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Draft could be a big one for tight ends. It is a top-heavy position, but the talent at the top is impressive. They will join the quarterbacks and wide receivers on Saturday, March 4. With all the players expected to go through the drills, the events will start at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tight ends obviously have to show off their catching ability in drills with the quarterbacks. As far as workouts go, the tight ends need to impress in the vertical jump, broad jump, bench press, shuttle and 3-cone drill. Essentially, they have to show their versatility constantly. The jumps help show their explosiveness and ability to go up and high-point a pass over a defender. The bench press shows their strength and gives insight into their blocking ability. The agility drills help show their footwork prowess and ability to cut through defenders and change direction.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.