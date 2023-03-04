 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

TE measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each TE at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up before a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans on November 26, 2022, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft could be a big one for tight ends. It is a top-heavy position, but the talent at the top is impressive. They will join the quarterbacks and wide receivers on Saturday, March 4. With all the players expected to go through the drills, the events will start at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tight ends obviously have to show off their catching ability in drills with the quarterbacks. As far as workouts go, the tight ends need to impress in the vertical jump, broad jump, bench press, shuttle and 3-cone drill. Essentially, they have to show their versatility constantly. The jumps help show their explosiveness and ability to go up and high-point a pass over a defender. The bench press shows their strength and gives insight into their blocking ability. The agility drills help show their footwork prowess and ability to cut through defenders and change direction.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

TE measurements

Name Position School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 10 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Kyle Patterson TE Air Force
Cameron Latu TE Alabama
Leonard Taylor TE Cincinnati
Josh Whyle TE Cincinnati
Davis Allen TE Clemson
Darnell Washington TE Georgia
Sam LaPorta TE Iowa
Will Mallory TE Miami
Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan
Travis Vokolek TE Nebraska
Noah Gindorff TE North Dakota State
Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame
Brayden Willis TE Oklahoma
Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion
Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State
Brenton Strange TE Penn State
Payne Durham TE Purdue
Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah
Blake Whiteheart TE Wake Forest

