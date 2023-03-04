2023 Big East Tournament: Odds to win league title in New York

The Big East Tournament is headed to the larger-than-life stage of Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The first round tips off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8, and the tournament wraps up with the championship game on Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The games will be available to watch on FS1.

UConn is the favorite and for good reason. The Huskies have one of the best players in the country in Adama Sanogo, who is averaging 17.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Jordan Hawkins and Tristen Newton form a nice backcourt for this veteran group.

Creighton has the talent to knock off UConn, but has been inconsistent lately. The Bluejays are 3-3 in their last six. Marquette enters the conference tournament on a six-game winning streak and could be a nice play at +320. Xavier has a veteran group and is also a solid value option at +425, although the Musketeers are just 4-3 in their last seven.

Odds to win 2023 Big East Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

UConn: +190

Creighton: +320

Marquette: +320

Xavier: +425

Villanova: +1500

Providence: +1500

Seton Hall: +5000

St. Johns: +6000

Butler: +80000

DePaul: +100000

Georgetown: +100000