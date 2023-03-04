 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Big 12 Tournament: Odds to win league title in Kansas City

Ahead of the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, we check the odds of who will cut the nets down, and receive an automatic bid to March Madness.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Texas Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Big 12 Tournament heads to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The first round tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the championship game wraps up the tournament on Saturday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU in various rounds.

Kansas enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed but No. 2 seed Texas opens as the favorite to cut down the nets at the T-Mobile Center in KC. Both teams managed to fight their way through a grueling conference schedule and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them face each other in the title game. But then again, a number of other teams like Kansas State, Baylor, and TCU could make a run through the tourney and challenge for the crown.

Odds to win 2023 Big 12 Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas: +310
Kansas: +350
Baylor: +450
Kansas State: +650
Iowa State: +650
TCU: +850
West Virginia: +1500
Oklahoma State: +3000
Texas Tech: +4000
Oklahoma: +4000

