2023 Big 12 Tournament: Odds to win league title in Kansas City

The Big 12 Tournament heads to the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The first round tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the championship game wraps up the tournament on Saturday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. ET. The tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU in various rounds.

Kansas enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed but No. 2 seed Texas opens as the favorite to cut down the nets at the T-Mobile Center in KC. Both teams managed to fight their way through a grueling conference schedule and it wouldn’t be a shock to see them face each other in the title game. But then again, a number of other teams like Kansas State, Baylor, and TCU could make a run through the tourney and challenge for the crown.

Odds to win 2023 Big 12 Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Texas: +310

Kansas: +350

Baylor: +450

Kansas State: +650

Iowa State: +650

TCU: +850

West Virginia: +1500

Oklahoma State: +3000

Texas Tech: +4000

Oklahoma: +4000