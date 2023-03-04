2023 SEC Tournament: Odds to win league title in Nashville

The 2023 SEC Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where the entire tournament will take place. Most of the early games will air on SEC Network, but the semifinals and final game will air on ESPN. The SEC championship game is on Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

After winning the regular season title, Alabama will head into the league favorite as the odds on favorite to cut down the nets in Nashville. It makes sense considering that the Crimson Tide only fell in conference play twice and is in heavy consideration for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Keep your eye out for No. 2 seed Texas A&M, who you can get some value at +500.

Odds to win 2023 SEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Alabama: +170

Tennessee: +280

Kentucky: +450

Texas A&M: +500

Auburn: +1200

Arkansas: +1200

Missouri: +2500

Vanderbilt: +3500

Mississippi State: +4500

Florida: +10000

Ole Miss: +50000

Georgia: +50000

South Carolina: +80000

LSU: +100000