2023 SEC Tournament: Odds to win league title in Nashville

The 2023 SEC Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, where the entire tournament will take place. Most of the early games will air on SEC Network, but the semifinals and final game will air on ESPN. The SEC championship game is on Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
After winning the regular season title, Alabama will head into the league favorite as the odds on favorite to cut down the nets in Nashville. It makes sense considering that the Crimson Tide only fell in conference play twice and is in heavy consideration for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Keep your eye out for No. 2 seed Texas A&M, who you can get some value at +500.
Odds to win 2023 SEC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Alabama: +170
Tennessee: +280
Kentucky: +450
Texas A&M: +500
Auburn: +1200
Arkansas: +1200
Missouri: +2500
Vanderbilt: +3500
Mississippi State: +4500
Florida: +10000
Ole Miss: +50000
Georgia: +50000
South Carolina: +80000
LSU: +100000