2023 SEC Tournament Bracket: Schedule, dates, game times, and seeding

The 2023 SEC Tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Most of the early games will air on SEC Network, but the semifinals and final game will air on ESPN. The championship is on Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The entire tournament will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Fourteen teams will participate in the tournament. Seeds 1 through 4 will get a bye to the quarterfinal round, seeds 5 through 10 will get a bye to the second round, and seeds 11 through 14 will play in the first round.

Here is the full bracket for the 2023 SEC Tournament:

2023 SEC Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 13 Ole Miss vs. No. 12 South Carolina, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 14 LSU vs. No. 11 Georgia, 9 p.m., SEC Network

March 9 Second Round

Game 3: No. 9 Mississippi State vs. No. 8 Florida, 1:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 Tennessee, 3:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 7 Auburn, 7:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt, 9:00 p.m., SEC Network

March 10 Quarterfinals

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 1 Alabama, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 4 Missouri, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 2 Texas A&M, 7:00 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 3 Kentucky, 9:00 p.m., SEC Network

March 11 Semifinals

Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:00 p.m., ESPN

March 12 Championship

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 1:00 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win SEC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook