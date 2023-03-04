2023 Big East Tournament Bracket: Schedule, dates, game times, and seeding

The Big East Tournament bracket is set, and the first game of the first round will tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8. The championship game is on Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The entire tournament will take place at Madison Square Garden, and the games will be available to watch on FS1.

With an odd number of teams participating, seeds 1 through 5 will receive a bye to the second round, while seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but we can expect to see several representatives in the Big East join the madness this March.

Here is the full bracket for the 2023 Big East Conference Tournament.

2023 Big East Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Butler vs. No. 8 St. John’s, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 8 p.m. ET, FS1

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Marquette, noon, FS1

Game 5: No. 5 Providence vs. No. 4 UConn, 2:30 p.m, FS1

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Creighton, 9:30 p.m., FS1

March 10 Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 9 p.m., FS1

March 11 Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m., Fox

Odds to win Big East Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

UConn: +190

Creighton: +320

Marquette: +320

Xavier: +425

Villanova: +1500

Providence: +1500

Seton Hall: +5000

St. Johns: +6000

Butler: +80000

DePaul: +100000

Georgetown: +100000