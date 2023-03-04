2023 Big East Tournament Bracket: Schedule, dates, game times, and seeding

The Big East Tournament bracket is set, and the first game of the first round will tip off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8. The championship game is on Saturday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The entire tournament will take place at Madison Square Garden, and the games will be available to watch on FS1.
With an odd number of teams participating, seeds 1 through 5 will receive a bye to the second round, while seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round. The winner of the tournament will get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, but we can expect to see several representatives in the Big East join the madness this March.
Here is the full bracket for the 2023 Big East Conference Tournament.
2023 Big East Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream
* All times ET
March 8 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Butler vs. No. 8 St. John’s, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 2: No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 7 Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 3: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Georgetown, 8 p.m. ET, FS1
March 9 Quarterfinals
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 Marquette, noon, FS1
Game 5: No. 5 Providence vs. No. 4 UConn, 2:30 p.m, FS1
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Creighton, 9:30 p.m., FS1
March 10 Semifinals
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 9 p.m., FS1
March 11 Championship
Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:30 p.m., Fox
Odds to win Big East Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
UConn: +190
Creighton: +320
Marquette: +320
Xavier: +425
Villanova: +1500
Providence: +1500
Seton Hall: +5000
St. Johns: +6000
Butler: +80000
DePaul: +100000
Georgetown: +100000