2023 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket: Schedule, dates, game times, and seeding

The Pac-12 Conference Tournament bracket has been set, with UCLA leading the way as the No. 1 seed. The Bruins, along with seeds 2 through 4, will get a bye to the second round of the tournament, while seeds 5 through 12 will play in the first round. The tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET, and the championship game will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 10:30 p.m. ET. The tournament will be available to watch on the Pac-12 Network and, in later rounds, on ESPN.

Here is the full bracket for the 2023 Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

2023 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 8 Washington, 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 7 Utah, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 6 Arizona State/Washington State vs. No. 11 Oregon State, 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 12 Cal vs. No. 5 Arizona State/Washington State, 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Oregon, 5:30 p.m, Pac-12 Network

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 Arizona, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 USC, 11:30 p.m., ESPN

March 10 Semifinals

Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 p.m., ESPN

March 11 Championship

Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Odds to win Pac-12 Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook