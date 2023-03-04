2023 Mountain West Tournament Bracket: Schedule, dates, game times, and seeding

The Mountain West Conference Tournament bracket has been set, and we have all the information that you’ll need to watch here. The tourney tips off at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 8, with the championship game taking place on Saturday, March 11 at 6:00 p.m. The later-round games will be available to watch on CBS and CBS Sports Network.

Seeds 6 through 11 will play in the first round, and seeds 1 through 5 receive a bye to the second round. With an at-large bid or two on the line in addition to the winner’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, this will be an important conference tournament to watch.

2023 Mountain West Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 First Round

Game 1: No. 9 Fresno State vs. No. 8 Colorado State, 2 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

Game 2: No. 10 Air Force vs. No. 7 UNLV, 4:30 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

Game 3: No. 6 New Mexico vs. No. 11 Wyoming, 7 p.m. ET, Mountain West Network

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 San Diego State, 3 p.m., CBSSN

Game 5: No. 5 San Jose State vs. No. 4 Nevada, 5:30 p.m, CBSSN

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Boise State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 3 Utah State, 11:30 p.m., CBSSN

March 10 Semifinals

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

Game 9: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 12:00 a.m., CBSSN

March 11 Championship

Game 10: Winner Game 8 vs. Winner Game 9, 6:00 p.m., CBS

