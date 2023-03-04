How to watch F1 qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in Bahrain this weekend for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to earn the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -150, followed by Charles Leclerc at +425. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +850.

Verstappen also has the best odds to earn the pole position at -115. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+225), Carlos Sainz (+750) and Sergio Perez (+1000). Verstappen has -150 odds to win the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. He is followed followed by Leclerc at +425. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +850.

How to watch qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list