Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, March 5 at Bahrain Circuit, getting underway at 10 ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Qualifying will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. ET., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -150, followed by Charles Leclerc at +425 and Lewis Hamilton at +850. Verstappen also has the best odds of earning the pole position at -115. He is followed by Leclerc (+225), Carlos Sainz (+750) and Sergio Perez (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as qualifying begins. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.