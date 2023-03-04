 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Sakhir for the Bahrain Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid for Sunday at Bahrain Circuit.

By TeddyRicketson
Nico Hulkenberg of Germany driving the (27) Haas F1 VF-23 Ferrari on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 03, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in Sakhir this weekend for the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, March 5 at Bahrain Circuit, getting underway at 10 ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

Qualifying will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. ET., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -150, followed by Charles Leclerc at +425 and Lewis Hamilton at +850. Verstappen also has the best odds of earning the pole position at -115. He is followed by Leclerc (+225), Carlos Sainz (+750) and Sergio Perez (+1000).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Bahrain Grand Prix as qualifying begins. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

