What time is the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

Formula One is in Bahrain this weekend for the latest race. The Bahrain Grand Prix airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 57 laps at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. The course is 5.412 km (3.363 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.238 km (191.530 mi).

While Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 race season, he didn’t start out with a good race. Charles Leclerc took the checkered flag in the race in 1:37:33.584, with Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton sharing the podium. Hamilton has historically dominated this event. He won the Bahrain Grand Prix three consecutive years from 2019-2021 and has the record for wins at this event. In 2019 he finished in 1:34:21.295, followed that up with a 2:59:47.515 victory in 2020, and then took the win in 1:32:03.897. The 2020 outlier was significantly delayed due to a huge crash involving Romain Grosjean.

The drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race aren’t too surprising. Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -150, followed by Leclerc at +425, and Hamilton is the next closest at +850.