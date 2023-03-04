 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s Bahrain Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By TeddyRicketson
Oscar Piastri of Australia driving the (81) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 03, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One is in Bahrain this weekend for the latest race. The Bahrain Grand Prix airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 57 laps at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. The course is 5.412 km (3.363 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.238 km (191.530 mi).

While Max Verstappen dominated the 2022 race season, he didn’t start out with a good race. Charles Leclerc took the checkered flag in the race in 1:37:33.584, with Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton sharing the podium. Hamilton has historically dominated this event. He won the Bahrain Grand Prix three consecutive years from 2019-2021 and has the record for wins at this event. In 2019 he finished in 1:34:21.295, followed that up with a 2:59:47.515 victory in 2020, and then took the win in 1:32:03.897. The 2020 outlier was significantly delayed due to a huge crash involving Romain Grosjean.

The drivers with the best odds to win this year’s race aren’t too surprising. Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -150, followed by Leclerc at +425, and Hamilton is the next closest at +850.

2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Q2 results

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

