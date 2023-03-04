How to watch ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ before the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will air on Sunday, March 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET. This year’s list of nominees comes from a variety of film genres, from blockbuster thrillers to the quintessential indie category. Among the films that are looking to clean house with regard to the top honors is The Banshees of Inisherin, which stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.

The dark comedy grossed $45.3 million at the box office through its theatrical run, turning a solid profit after finishing with a budget of $20 million. The film’s opening weekend at the US box office it totaled $184,454 from just four theaters, marking the second-highest-grossing opener in a Fall 2022 platform release behind Till. The film opened to a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, which currently holds a 96% critics score. Audiences were also generally favorable, with the current audience score at 75%.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the film has +1200 odds to walk away with Best Picture, the third-highest odds behind only Everything Everywhere All at Once and All Quiet on the Western Front. Director Martin McDonagh holds the second-best odds (+1400) to win Best Director, while Colin Farrel has the third-best odds (+1400) for Best Actor. Barry Keoghan (+1200) and Brendan Gleeson (+1400) have the second and third-best odds for Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin

You can stream The Banshees of Inisherin over at HBO Max or Hulu, both requiring subscriptions. Additionally, the film can be purchased on various other streaming services, such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.