How to stream ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ before the 2023 Oscars

The 95th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 12, at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In what is widely regarded as the year’s most prestigious award ceremony in pop culture, this year’s nominees include a few notable blockbuster films that dominated the box office in 2022. Headlining the list is Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron’s sequel that was more than ten years in the making.

The long-awaited sequel was generally well-received by critics, with a 76% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were much more enthusiastic in their praise, with a 92% audience score respectively. Regarding box office performance, The Way of Water proved that fans were more than willing to head to the theater again and again for a sequel of this scale. The film boasts a worldwide box office haul of $2.268 billion, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time behind only 2009’s Avatar and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Over at DraftKings Sportsbook, it appears as if notching the Best Picture honor may be a far-fetched reality for the record-breaking sequel. The Way of Water currently holds +8000 odds for the night’s top award, with heavy favorites such as Everything Everywhere All at Once and All Quiet on the Western Front well ahead. Still, audiences have time to digest the visual spectacle ahead of Oscars night.

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water

If you were hoping to watch Avatar: The Way of Water in the comfort of your own home, the reality is that you will have to wait just a bit longer for the luxury. Thankfully, audiences have praised the film’s visual effects, which can only truly be appreciated in cinemas. You can find the showing closest to you through Fandango or AMC, as the film is still in theaters.

Once the sequel is available to stream online, it will most likely land on Disney+, which requires a subscription. While no official timetable has been set, the film may land on the streaming platform sometime in the late spring or early summer.