Full list of tee times for Final Round of Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside Orlando, Florida. The cut line was +2 after 36 holes, and Kurt Kitayama tops the leaderboard at -9 after three rounds. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at -8.

Scheffler, the 2022 Arnold Palmer champion, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the final round, with his odds set at +210.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The final round will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET and from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also air on PGA TOUR Live from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.