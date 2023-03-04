Full list of tee times for Final Round of Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside Orlando, Florida. The cut line was +2 after 36 holes, and Kurt Kitayama tops the leaderboard at -9 after three rounds. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at -8.
Scheffler, the 2022 Arnold Palmer champion, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the final round, with his odds set at +210.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The final round will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET and from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also air on PGA TOUR Live from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.
2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:20
|Kurt Kitayama
|Viktor Hovland
|1:10
|Scottie Scheffler
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1:00
|Rory McIlroy
|Harris English
|12:50
|Pierceson Coody
|Justin Thomas
|12:40
|Jordan Spieth
|Max Homa
|12:30
|Cameron Young
|Jason Day
|12:20
|Trey Mullinax
|Tony Finau
|12:10
|Ludvig Aberg
|Patrick Cantlay
|12:00
|Xander Schauffele
|Corey Conners
|11:45
|David Lipsky
|Adam Svensson
|11:35
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Francesco Molinari
|11:25
|Ben Taylor
|Danny Willett
|11:15
|Sungjae Im
|Sahith Theegala
|11:05
|Thomas Detry
|Rickie Fowler
|10:55
|Keith Mitchell
|Ben Griffin
|10:45
|Taylor Moore
|Adam Schenk
|10:35
|Martin Laird
|Padraig Harrington
|10:25
|Justin Suh
|Taylor Montgomery
|10:10
|Adam Scott
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10:00
|Russell Henley
|Alex Noren
|9:50
|Keegan Bradley
|Chris Kirk
|9:40
|Davis Riley
|Ryan Fox
|9:30
|Will Zalatoris
|Ryan Palmer
|9:20
|Aaron Baddeley
|Emiliano Grillo
|9:10
|Andrew Putnam
|Luke Donald
|9:00
|Jon Rahm
|Zach Johnson
|8:50
|Robby Shelton
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8:35
|Matthew NeSmith
|Aaron Rai
|8:25
|Wyndham Clark
|Tom Kim
|8:15
|S.H. Kim
|K.H. Lee
|8:05
|Si Woo Kim
|Mackenzie Hughes
|7:55
|Cole Hammer
|Davis Thompson
|7:45
|Webb Simpson
|Brendon Todd
|7:35
|David Lingmerth
|Greyson Sigg
|7:25
|Greg Koch
|Seamus Power
|7:15
|Shane Lowry
|Will Gordon