Full list of tee times for Final Round of Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off Sunday at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida have a full list of tee times.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Two Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge outside Orlando, Florida. The cut line was +2 after 36 holes, and Kurt Kitayama tops the leaderboard at -9 after three rounds. He is followed by Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at -8.

Scheffler, the 2022 Arnold Palmer champion, is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the final round, with his odds set at +210.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. The final round will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ET and from 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on NBC. It will also air on PGA TOUR Live from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, final round tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:20 Kurt Kitayama Viktor Hovland
1:10 Scottie Scheffler Tyrrell Hatton
1:00 Rory McIlroy Harris English
12:50 Pierceson Coody Justin Thomas
12:40 Jordan Spieth Max Homa
12:30 Cameron Young Jason Day
12:20 Trey Mullinax Tony Finau
12:10 Ludvig Aberg Patrick Cantlay
12:00 Xander Schauffele Corey Conners
11:45 David Lipsky Adam Svensson
11:35 Kyle Westmoreland Francesco Molinari
11:25 Ben Taylor Danny Willett
11:15 Sungjae Im Sahith Theegala
11:05 Thomas Detry Rickie Fowler
10:55 Keith Mitchell Ben Griffin
10:45 Taylor Moore Adam Schenk
10:35 Martin Laird Padraig Harrington
10:25 Justin Suh Taylor Montgomery
10:10 Adam Scott Matt Fitzpatrick
10:00 Russell Henley Alex Noren
9:50 Keegan Bradley Chris Kirk
9:40 Davis Riley Ryan Fox
9:30 Will Zalatoris Ryan Palmer
9:20 Aaron Baddeley Emiliano Grillo
9:10 Andrew Putnam Luke Donald
9:00 Jon Rahm Zach Johnson
8:50 Robby Shelton Tommy Fleetwood
8:35 Matthew NeSmith Aaron Rai
8:25 Wyndham Clark Tom Kim
8:15 S.H. Kim K.H. Lee
8:05 Si Woo Kim Mackenzie Hughes
7:55 Cole Hammer Davis Thompson
7:45 Webb Simpson Brendon Todd
7:35 David Lingmerth Greyson Sigg
7:25 Greg Koch Seamus Power
7:15 Shane Lowry Will Gordon

