Paris Saint-Germain vs. Nantes: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

PSG will face off against Nantes this weekend in Matchday 26 action, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET from Parc des Princes in Paris. PSG still sit on top of the table, a full eight points clear of second-place Marseille while Nantes find themselves in 13th place, though they’re just seven points out of the relegation zone. The action can be caught on beIN Sports or their streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Nantes

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

PSG: -350

Draw: +500

Nantes: +850

Moneyline pick: PSG -340

It’s no surprise that PSG are heavy favorites here and our pick to get the win. The league leaders have only lost three matches all season and took care of business with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nantes when they last met in September.

All three of PSG’s losses have come in 2023, with losses to Lens, Rennes, and Monaco since the restart after the World Cup break. They’ve won their last two though, most recently with a commanding 3-0 win over Marseille last Sunday. They’ll be without some key players including Neymar, who has been out since February 19 with an ankle sprain. They’ll also be missing Marco Verratti (red card), Renato Sanches (hamstring), and potentially Achraf Hakimi (hamstring).

Nantes recently crashed out of Europa League play after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Juventus in the round of 32. In addition, they’ve lost their last two Ligue 1 matches against Lens and Rennes, and unfortunately it won’t get any easier for the Canaries as they bump up against Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and the rest of the PSG squad.

Take the home side to get a comfortable win as they look to widen the gap at the top of the table.