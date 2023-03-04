Who won NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 race last year?

NASCAR remains out west for its next weekend of racing. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 5. The race will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. This is just the third race of the new NASCAR season.

Last year’s Pennzoil 400 went into overtime. The race was extended by seven laps, and Alex Bowman came out victorious. It was the first time that he had won at this event. Christopher Bell had claimed the pole position ahead of the race. Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in 2021 after Kevin Harvick claimed the pole position. The last back-to-back winner was Joey Logano, who won the Pennzoil 400 in both 2019 and 2020.

Kyle Busch could be in line for a big weekend as he has the best odds to win all three of the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup series races at DraftKings Sportsbook. His Cup Series odds are installed at +600. Heis followed by Larson (+700), Ross Chastain (+800), Logano (+800) and Ryan Blaney (+1000). Bowman is a longshot to repeat with +2000 odds to take the checkered flag.