 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Pennzoil 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Cup Series driver Alex Bowman (48) celebrates his victory of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 6. Practice and qualifying will be held on Saturday, March, 5. Practice will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET with TV coverage starting on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET. Qualifying follows at 2:20 p.m. ET also on FS1.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway utilizes single-lap qualifying for its races. This means that the drivers will be split into two groups, and each participant will run a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The drivers in Group A will be up first, and the five fastest finishers in the group will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B and its five fastest finishers also heading to the final round.

The remaining 10 drivers will compete in another single-car, one-lap qualifier, setting new times. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race, while the remaining finishers from the final round will determine the first five rows in the starting lineup.

2023 Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Nation