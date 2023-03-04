NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Pennzoil 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Las Vegas, Nevada this week. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the 2023 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday, March 6. Practice and qualifying will be held on Saturday, March, 5. Practice will begin at 1:35 p.m. ET with TV coverage starting on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET. Qualifying follows at 2:20 p.m. ET also on FS1.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway utilizes single-lap qualifying for its races. This means that the drivers will be split into two groups, and each participant will run a single-car, single-lap qualifier. The drivers in Group A will be up first, and the five fastest finishers in the group will advance to the final round of qualifying. This process is repeated with Group B and its five fastest finishers also heading to the final round.

The remaining 10 drivers will compete in another single-car, one-lap qualifier, setting new times. The fastest driver will earn the pole position for Sunday’s race, while the remaining finishers from the final round will determine the first five rows in the starting lineup.