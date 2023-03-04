NASCAR qualifying for Pennzoil 400 via live online stream

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. The 2023 Pennzoil 400 will run on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of the race on Sunday, the Cup Series will practice and qualify on Saturday. Qualifying is scheduled to start at 2:20 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

The Cup Series will utilize one-lap qualifying at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and another to set the fastest time possible. Drivers will be separated into two groups, with Group A first, followed by Group B. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final qualifying round. The remaining 10 drivers will set a new fastest lap with the quickest time earning that driver pole position in Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 400

Date: Saturday, March 4

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

