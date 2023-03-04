 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for Pennzoil 400 via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Alex Bowman (#48 Hendrick Motorsports Ally Chevrolet) bottom battles for position with Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Menards\Pennzoil Ford) top during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race on March 6, 2022 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Cup Series will be in Las Vegas, Nevada for its next race. The 2023 Pennzoil 400 will run on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of the race on Sunday, the Cup Series will practice and qualify on Saturday. Qualifying is scheduled to start at 2:20 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

The Cup Series will utilize one-lap qualifying at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Drivers will have one lap to get up to speed and another to set the fastest time possible. Drivers will be separated into two groups, with Group A first, followed by Group B. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final qualifying round. The remaining 10 drivers will set a new fastest lap with the quickest time earning that driver pole position in Sunday’s race.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Pennzoil 400

Date: Saturday, March 4
Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

