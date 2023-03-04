 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
B.J. McLeod (#78 Filtertime Ford) racing during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race, on March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Christopher Trim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will be out west for its next race weekend. The Cup Series will hold its practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 4. The 2023 Pennzoil 400 will follow on Sunday. This is the third race of the NASCAR season. The action gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Alex Bowman won last year’s race, and Kyle Busch is looking for another win after taking the checkered flag at the Pala Casino 400 last week.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Pennzoil 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 Pennzoil 400 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cody Ware 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

