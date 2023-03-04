How to watch NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 via live stream

NASCAR will be out west for its next race weekend. The Cup Series will hold its practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 4. The 2023 Pennzoil 400 will follow on Sunday. This is the third race of the NASCAR season. The action gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Alex Bowman won last year’s race, and Kyle Busch is looking for another win after taking the checkered flag at the Pala Casino 400 last week.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
2023 Pennzoil 400 live stream
Date: Sunday, March 5
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Channel: FOX
Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App
STARTING LINEUP
2023 Pennzoil 400 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Noah Gragson
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
|47
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|32
|Cody Ware
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Ty Dillon
|77
|35
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|36
|Daniel Suarez
|99