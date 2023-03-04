How to watch NASCAR’s Pennzoil 400 via live stream

NASCAR will be out west for its next race weekend. The Cup Series will hold its practice and qualifying on Saturday, March 4. The 2023 Pennzoil 400 will follow on Sunday. This is the third race of the NASCAR season. The action gets started at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Alex Bowman won last year’s race, and Kyle Busch is looking for another win after taking the checkered flag at the Pala Casino 400 last week.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at FOX Live or through the FOX Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2023 Pennzoil 400 live stream

Date: Sunday, March 5

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX

Live stream link: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

STARTING LINEUP