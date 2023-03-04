How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 26

The English Premier League heads into Matchday 26 this weekend with another full slate of matches as the season careens toward the final stretch of the season. Arsenal still remain on top of the table with Manchester City hot on their trail just two points behind them. Manchester United and Tottenham round out the top four, although Newcastle sit in fifth just four points behind Spurs.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The action will kick off with Newcastle taking on Manchester City on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET. The Magpies are in a bit of a slump, going 0-2-1 in their last three EPL matches, punctuated by a 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the EFL Cup Final on Sunday. City haven’t dropped an EPL match since their 1-0 loss to Tottenham on February 5. They’ve stayed near the top of the table as they attempt to chase down Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool will face off against Manchester United as the Reds, currently in seventh, look to keep climbing the table. They’re nine points out of the top four, and 13 points behind the Red Devils. That match will close out the Sunday slate with an 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 26 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 26 schedule

Saturday, March 4

Manchester City vs. Newcastle - 7:30 a.m. ET, USA

Arsenal vs. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Brighton vs. West Ham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Chelsea vs. Leeds - 10 a.m. ET, Peacock

Southampton vs. Leicester City - 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, March 5

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton - 9 a.m. ET, USA

Liverpool vs. Manchester United - 11:30 a.m. ET, USA

Monday, March 6

Brentford vs. Fulham - 3 p.m. ET, USA