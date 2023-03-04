How to watch Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 300. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, March 4. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

There are two Xfinity races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway each year. The first is slightly shorter and is held in the spring, while the second is a playoff race in the fall. The spring race is 200 laps around the 1.5-mile circuit. The first two stages are both 45 laps each, and the final stage is 110. Ty Gibbs won last year’s spring race, while Josh Berry took the checkered flag in the fall.

Kyle Busch has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race on Saturday, installed at +180. Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek both have +600 odds of winning. Nemechek won last week’s Production Alliance Group 300 and looks to win back-to-back races.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: March 4

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup