How to watch Alsco Uniforms 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Alsco Uniforms 300 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
Hailie Deegan (#07 SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt Ford Pristine Auction) races for position with Nicholas Sanchez (#48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Big Machine Racing Spiked) during the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 300. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, March 4. The race begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1, with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

There are two Xfinity races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway each year. The first is slightly shorter and is held in the spring, while the second is a playoff race in the fall. The spring race is 200 laps around the 1.5-mile circuit. The first two stages are both 45 laps each, and the final stage is 110. Ty Gibbs won last year’s spring race, while Josh Berry took the checkered flag in the fall.

Kyle Busch has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race on Saturday, installed at +180. Justin Allgaier and John Hunter Nemechek both have +600 odds of winning. Nemechek won last week’s Production Alliance Group 300 and looks to win back-to-back races.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 300

Date: March 4
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 300 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Alsco Uniforms 300 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Chandler Smith 16
2 Justin Allgaier 7
3 Cole Custer 00
4 Brett Moffitt 25
5 Josh Berry 8
6 Parker Kligerman 48
7 John Hunter Nemechek 20
8 Daniel Hemric 11
9 Austin Hill 21
10 Riley Herbst 98
11 Kyle Busch 10
12 Sheldon Creed 2
13 Sam Mayer 1
14 Sammy Smith 18
15 Tyler Reddick 24
16 Rajah Caruth 45
17 Joe Graf Jr. 19
18 Ryan Sieg 39
19 Brandon Jones 9
20 Parker Retzlaff 31
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Kyke Sieg 38
23 Anthony Alfredo 78
24 Jeb Burton 27
25 Jeremy Clements 51
26 Kyle Weatherman 2
27 Josh Williams 92
28 Garrett Smithley 99
29 Bayley Cyrrey 4
30 Blaine Perkins 7
31 Josh Bilicki 91
32 Alex Labbe 28
33 Brennan Poole 6
34 Gray Gaulding 8
35 Jeffrey Earnhardt 44
36 Ryan Ellis 43
37 Joey Gase 35
38 CJ McLaughlin 53

