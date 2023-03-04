Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 285 heavyweight title bout

UFC returns to action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena for UFC 285. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and is highlighted by a showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship.

In the co-feature, it will be Valentina Shevchenko (23-3) making a defense of her UFC women’s flyweight title against Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko is the UFC’s most dominant champion and will be looking for an eighth successful defense of her title. “Bullet” is coming off of a very tough challenge from Talia Santos at UFC 275. Shevchenko won the fight by split decision, the first time she’s ever lost a scorecard in a title defense.

Grasso (15-3) is ranked sixth in the women’s flyweight division and is on a four-fight win streak. The 29-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico earned the title shot after a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo at UFC Fight Night 212 on October 15, 2022.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4th.

Moneyline odds (as of March 2)

Shevchenko: -750

Grasso: +550