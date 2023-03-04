Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 285 heavyweight title bout

UFC 285 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4. The main event will be a fight for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones (26-1-1) and former UFC interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane (11-1).

The full card includes 14 fights. The main card will be five fights and will be broadcast on ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

Jones is returning to the octagon for the first time in three years. The 35-year-old was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020 and has carved out a career that includes two separate title runs as Light Heavyweight champion and major victories over top contenders like Daniel Cormier, Vitor Belfort, Quentin “Rampage” Jackson, Rashad Evans and Chael Sonnen.

Gane will be competing for a version of the Heavyweight championship for the third time in his past four fights. He won the UFC interim Heavyweight championship against Derrick Lewis in August 2021 but lost a unification bout against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 in January 22, 2022.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Saturday, March 4th.

Money line odds

Jones: -165

Gane: +140