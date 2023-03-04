How to watch Sea Dragons vs. Vipers in XFL Week 3

The Vegas Vipers will host the Seattle Sea Dragons to kick things off for XFL Week 3. The start time from Cashman Field in Las Vegas, Nevada is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4. We’ll break down how to watch this matchup — via TV and live stream — in the section below.

Sea Dragons vs. Vipers

Both the Sea Dragons and Vipers have yet to secure a win this season. In both of their games, the Sea Dragons held the lead before turnovers, and failed execution contributed to their defeat. As for the Vipers, they made a change at quarterback, swapping out Luis Perez for Brett Hundley last week. While Hundley’s debut was washed away by soggy playing conditions, we’ll see what the former UCLA quarterback (and backup to Aaron Rodgers) has in store on what should be a more favorable field on Saturday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Sea Dragons are favored by 3.5 points.

Game time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FX

Live Stream: FX Live Stream, ESPN+

Date: Saturday, March 4

Location: Cashman Field — Las Vegas, Nev.

Moneyline: Sea Dragons -175, Vipers +150