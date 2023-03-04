Opening odds for Week 3 of the 2023 XFL season

The 2023 XFL season continues into Week 3. Week 2 saw the Houston Roughnecks, D.C. Defenders, and St. Louis BattleHawks improve to 2-0. Houston took an early lead against the Arlington Renegades that was quickly erased with two turnovers, but the Roughnecks' defense stepped up for a huge second half to come away undefeated.

AJ McCarron continued to shine as the quarterback of the Battlehawks, while D.C. had to come from behind but put together a string of 18 unanswered points against the Vegas Vipers. Vegas and Seattle open the week on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed up by St. Louis facing D.C. at 1:00 p.m. ET and Orlando facing Arlington at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. All three games will air on FX. San Antonio and Houston close out the week with a game that will air on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here are the opening odds for Week 3 of the XFL season over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers

Point spread: Sea Dragons -3

Total: 38.5

Moneyline: Sea Dragons -165, Vipers +140

St. Louis BattleHawks at D.C. Defenders

Point spread: Defenders -2

Total: 37

Moneyline: Defenders -135, BattleHawks +115

Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades

Point spread: Renegades -8.5

Total: 37

Moneyline: Renegades -425, Guardians +340

San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks

Point spread: Roughnecks -4

Total: 36.5

Moneyline: Roughnecks -190, Brahmas +160