Opening odds for Week 3 of the 2023 XFL season

The 2023 XFL season continues into Week 3. Week 2 saw the Houston Roughnecks, D.C. Defenders, and St. Louis BattleHawks improve to 2-0. Houston took an early lead against the Arlington Renegades that was quickly erased with two turnovers, but the Roughnecks' defense stepped up for a huge second half to come away undefeated.
AJ McCarron continued to shine as the quarterback of the Battlehawks, while D.C. had to come from behind but put together a string of 18 unanswered points against the Vegas Vipers. Vegas and Seattle open the week on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed up by St. Louis facing D.C. at 1:00 p.m. ET and Orlando facing Arlington at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. All three games will air on FX. San Antonio and Houston close out the week with a game that will air on ESPN2 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Here are the opening odds for Week 3 of the XFL season over at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers
Point spread: Sea Dragons -3
Total: 38.5
Moneyline: Sea Dragons -165, Vipers +140
St. Louis BattleHawks at D.C. Defenders
Point spread: Defenders -2
Total: 37
Moneyline: Defenders -135, BattleHawks +115
Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades
Point spread: Renegades -8.5
Total: 37
Moneyline: Renegades -425, Guardians +340
San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks
Point spread: Roughnecks -4
Total: 36.5
Moneyline: Roughnecks -190, Brahmas +160