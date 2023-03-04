 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Odds for Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane full card at UFC 285

UFC 285 comes to you live from Las Vegas in T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, March 4. We break down odds over on DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC 247 Jones v Reyes Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UFC 285 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and will be highlighted by a showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight championship.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. That will be followed by the late prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds as of 3/1 at DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 285 odds

Main card

Jones: -165
Gane: +140

Shevchenko: -750
Grasso: +550

Neal: +390
Rakhmonov: -490

Gamrot: -205
Turner: +175

Nickal: -1500
Pickett: +900

Preliminary card

Garbrandt: -175
Jones: +150

Brunson: +190
Du Plessis: -225

Araújo: +100
Ribas: -120

Marquez: +130
Barriault: -150

Early Preliminary card

Garry: -730
Kenan: +530

Martinez: +255
Saaiman: -305

Penne: +250
Ricci: -300

Blackshear: +360
Basharat: -450

Radzhabov: -265
Ribovics: +225

