Odds for Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane full card at UFC 285

UFC 285 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and will be highlighted by a showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight championship.
The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. That will be followed by the late prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds as of 3/1 at DraftKings Sportsbook
UFC 285 odds
Main card
Jones: -165
Gane: +140
Shevchenko: -750
Grasso: +550
Neal: +390
Rakhmonov: -490
Gamrot: -205
Turner: +175
Nickal: -1500
Pickett: +900
Preliminary card
Garbrandt: -175
Jones: +150
Brunson: +190
Du Plessis: -225
Araújo: +100
Ribas: -120
Marquez: +130
Barriault: -150
Early Preliminary card
Garry: -730
Kenan: +530
Martinez: +255
Saaiman: -305
Penne: +250
Ricci: -300
Blackshear: +360
Basharat: -450
Radzhabov: -265
Ribovics: +225