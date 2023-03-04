Odds for Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane full card at UFC 285

UFC 285 will return to action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada from the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card starts at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 4, and will be highlighted by a showdown between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC Heavyweight championship.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. That will be followed by the late prelims at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card for UFC 285 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $79.99 for the full card.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds as of 3/1 at DraftKings Sportsbook

UFC 285 odds

Main card

Jones: -165

Gane: +140

Shevchenko: -750

Grasso: +550

Neal: +390

Rakhmonov: -490

Gamrot: -205

Turner: +175

Nickal: -1500

Pickett: +900

Preliminary card

Garbrandt: -175

Jones: +150

Brunson: +190

Du Plessis: -225

Araújo: +100

Ribas: -120

Marquez: +130

Barriault: -150

Early Preliminary card

Garry: -730

Kenan: +530

Martinez: +255

Saaiman: -305

Penne: +250

Ricci: -300

Blackshear: +360

Basharat: -450

Radzhabov: -265

Ribovics: +225