Full undercard for Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo featherweight title fight

Two featherweight contenders face off on March 4 for an interim title and a chance to put themselves firmly in the major title picture. Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo will step into the ring in Ontario, California on Saturday with the WBC interim title on the line. The fight will air on Showtime with the card getting started at 9 p.m. ET.

Figueroa is the top-ranked contender in the WBC while Magsayo is the No. 2 contender. Figueroa is a -285 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Magsayo is a +215 underdog. Boxing politics aside, the winner of this bout would be in line for a shot at current champ Rey Vargas.

Figueroa is 23-1-1 and coming off a sixth-round stoppage of Carlos Castro last July in the Alamodome in San Antonio. That followed his first career loss, which was a majority decision to Stephen Fulton in a junior featherweight unification bout. He moved up to featherweight following that bout.

Magsayo is 24-1 and coming off his first career loss. Five months after beating Garry Russell jr. to claim the WBC featherweight title, he lost it to Rey Vargas via split decision. He has spent the bulk of his career in the 126 pound division.

The two fights on the main card ahead of Figueroa-Magsayo are a pair of middleweight bouts. Jarrett Hurd is a sizable favorite against Armando Resendiz, with -425 odds to win. Elijah Lorenzo Garcia is a slim favorite against Amilcar Vidal with -135 odds to win.

Full Card for Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo