Full undercard for Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela lightweight fight

The lightweight division is in the DAZN spotlight on Saturday, March 4 when Angel Fierro and Eduardo Estela face off Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title. The event takes place at Polideportivo Juan S. Millan in Sinaloa, Mexico and gets started at 8 p.m. ET. The main event is expected to get started in the 10 p.m. hour.

Fierro is 20-1-2 and won the WBO NABO title in March 2021 when he knocked out Albert Machado. He is 2-0-1 since claiming the belt and is coming off a TKO win over Jeremy Cuevas. Estela is 14-1 and has won four straight bouts. His most recent win came via split decision over then 10-0 Ruben Torres last November on the undercard of Regis Prograis’ knockout of Jose Zepeda to claim the WBC junior welterweight title.

Fierro heads into the bout as a -425 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Estela is a +300 underdog. That is the only fight on the card getting odds at DraftKings. The other notable bout will see Eduardo Nunez face Rodolfo Bustamante Salazar in a ten-round junior lightweight bout. Nunez is 23-1 and has won 13 straight bouts, with all 13 coming by stoppage. Salazar is 18-1-1 and has won two straight since suffering a final round knockout at the hands of Eliot Chavez in their NABF junior lightweight title match in March 2021.

Full Card for Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela