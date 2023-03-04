Full undercard for Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies junior welterweight fight

A pair of British junior welterweights top a card at Newcastle Arena on Saturday, March 4. Lewis Ritson and Ohara Davies face off in a 12-round bout with both fighters looking to make a move toward any kind of contender status in the 140-pound division.

Ritson and Davies each have modest win streaks, but neither has made a significant statement in the division. Ritson is 23-2 and has won two straight after losing two fights across six bouts. Most recently he claimed a ten-round unanimous decision win over Dejan Zlaticanin.

Davies is 24-2 and has a little more going for him. He’s won four straight bouts, including three as part of the Golden Contract tournament that resulted in him claiming the WBC International title. He’s coming off a June 2022 eight-round TKO of Abdessamad Nechchad.

The other notable bout on the card is the other 12-rounder. It will see Thomas Patrick Ward and Otabek Kholmatov face off in a featherweight bout. Waard is 33-0-1 while Kholmatov is 10-0.

The event is not being televised as of this article publishing, but we’ll update if TV or streaming options come available.

Full Card for Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies