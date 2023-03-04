Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo fight time, live stream, more for featherweight title bout

The featherweight division will look to sort out two contenders this weekend when Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo face off in Ontario, California atop a Showtime card. Figueroa and Magsayo will meet with the WBC interim title on the line. The winner likely moves into position to face full champ Rey Vargas in the near future.

How to watch Brandon Figueroa vs. Mark Magsayo

The Showtime card gets started at 9 p.m. ET. There are three fights on the main card and the main event is likely to get started in the 11 p.m. hour. It will air on the Showtime TV channel and will stream on showtime.com and through the Showtime app.

Fighter history

Figueroa is 23-1-1 with 18 knockouts and is the No. 1 ranked contender in the WBC. He recently dropped out of the WBO and WBA rankings, but remains a top ten featherweight at Bad Left Hook. He spent much of his career at junior featherweight and gained major titles at 122 pounds. However, he lost a unification bout to Stephen Fulton in November 2021 and has since moved up in weight. He most recently fought Carlos Castro, stopping him in the sixth round last July.

Magsayo is 24-1 with 16 knockouts and is coming off his first career loss. Magsayo won his 24th straight fight a year ago when he beat Gary Russell, Jr. via majority decision. He won the WBC title with that victory, but then lost the title five months later in a split decision loss to Rey Vargas.

Fight odds

Figueroa is the favorite in this bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -285 while Magsayo is a +215 underdog. Total rounds is installed at 10.5 with the over priced at -185 and the under priced at +140.

The favored fight outcome is a Figueroa decision at +140, while a Figueroa stoppage is +175. On the other side, a Magsayo decision and a stoppage are each +500. A draw sits at +1400.

Full card for Figueroa vs. Magsayo