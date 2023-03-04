Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela fight time, live stream, more for lightweight bout

The lightweight division gets a bit of a spotlight in Sinaloa, Mexico on Saturday, March 4. Angel Fierro puts his WBO NABO title on the line when he faces Eduardo Estela on a DAZN card. Fierro comes into the bout ranked fifth in the WBO rankings.

How to watch Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela

The main card for this event will get started at 8 p.m. ET and the main event ring walks are scheduled for early in the 10 p.m. hour. The timing of that will depend on how the rest of the card moves along.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Fierro comes into the bout with a 20-1-2 record, with 16 of his wins coming by way of knockout. He won the then vacant WBO NABO lightweight title when he knocked out Alberto Machado in the sixth round of their March 2021 bout. He successfully defended the belt eight months later when he stopped Cristian Bielma in the fourth round. His next fight came against Juan Carlos Burgos in March 2022 and finished in a majority draw. He followed that with a sixth-round stoppage of Jeremy Cuevas last October.

Estela is 14-1 with nine knockouts, and has four straight wins under his belt. His most recent victory was a split decision win over Ruben Torres last November in Carson, California. This will be his first title bout.

Fight odds

Fierro is a -425 favorite to win the bout at DraftKings Sportsbook. Estela is a +300 underdog.

Full Card for Fierro vs. Estela