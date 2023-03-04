Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight bout

Newcastle Arena in the United Kingdom will play host to a pair of junior welterweights on Saturday. Lewis Ritson and Ohara Davies face off in the main event with the fight being billed as a WBA final eliminator bout. The sanctioning body ranks Davies second and Ritson fourth. Alberto Puello is the current champ and Ismael Barroso is the No. 1 contender.

How to watch Lewis Ritson vs. Ohara Davies

The main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET and the the main event ring walks are expected to start at approximately 5 p.m. ET. The ring walk time will depend on how long the undercard lasts.

The fight is expected to be on FITE.TV.

Fighter history

Ritson comes into the bout with a 23-2 record, and has knocked out 13 opponents. His most recent fight was a year ago in March at this same arena where he claimed a unanimous decision over Dejan Zlaticanin. It was his second straight win after suffering a TKO loss to Jeremias Ponce in June 2021. He opened his carer with 17 straight wins and gained the British lightweight title before suffering his first loss to Francesco Patera. He then moved up to the junior welterweight division where he is 6-1.

Davis is 24-2 with 17 knockouts. Most recently he claimed an eight-round stoppage against Abdessamad Nechchad, which marked his sixth straight win. He suffered an October 2018 decision loss to Jack Catterall in a bid for the WBO Inter-Continental title after moving up from lightweight in 2016. Coming out of that loss, he beat Miguez Vázquez on points and then won three straight bouts as part of the Golden Contract 140 pound tournament. He eventually claimed the WBC International title in the final of that tournament when he beat Tyrone McKenna via majority decision.

Fight odds

There are currently no odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card for Ritson vs. Davies