Bryce Young’s hand size measurements at the 2023 NFL Combine

As the 2023 NFL Combine is in full swing there will be plenty of attention paid to this year’s group of quarterback prospects. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has been commended for his talent and throwing mechanics, but questions continue to linger about his height and size. As a result, extra attention will be on his reported measurements.

Young measured in at the 2023 NFL Combine at 5101, which equals 5’10 1/8”, and weighed in at 204 pounds. His hand size was measured at 9 3⁄ 4 inches and his arm length was 30 1⁄ 2 inches.

The 2021 Heisman winner has -225 odds to be the first quarterback taken in this year’s draft at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The belief that he will be the first signal-caller to be taken off the board is well-warranted after the production he put together in three seasons with the Crimson Tide. Young finished with a 65.8 career completion percentage in college while throwing for 8,356 yards, 80 passing touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. In his Heisman-winning sophomore season, he finished with a 167.5 passer rating with an average of 8.9 yards per attempt.

As the draft order stands right now, it appears the most likely landing spot for Young will be the Houston Texans, who own the second overall pick. The Chicago Bears, who hold the top overall pick, appear set at quarterback with Justin Fields likely to return as the starter in his third season. However, recent reports have noted that the Bears are interested in trading out of the top overall spot.

Among the top 10 teams in the draft, the Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers all have clear holes under center. While it would take a heavy draft haul to move to the number one spot, there remains a chance that one of these aforementioned teams could be motivated to add Young to their roster if a trade-up is deemed feasible.