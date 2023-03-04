C.J. Stroud’s hand size measurements at the 2023 NFL Combine

With the 2023 NFL Combine underway in Indianapolis, scouts and fans will be tuning in as this year's prospects take part in on-field workouts and measurements. With a bevy of teams in the top 10 of the NFL Draft in need of a quarterback, C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State will be a key prospect to follow throughout the combine.

Stroud’s hand size was measured at 10 inches at the 2023 NFL Combine. He also measured in at 6’3, 214 pounds, and had 32 5/8 inch arms.

The Buckeye has the second-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the first quarterback selected in the NFL Draft at +250 odds. Stroud has the college resume to put him in consideration to be one of the top signal-callers taken in the draft, with his arm and mobility serving as the ideal traits in today’s NFL. The junior completed 69.3 percent of his passes in his three seasons at Ohio State, throwing for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. After back-to-back seasons with over 3,500 passing yards, Stroud was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2021 and 2022.

Even if he ends up being the second quarterback taken in this year’s draft, Stroud will almost surely hear his name called in the top five. The Houston Texans, who own the second overall pick, and the Indianapolis Colts, who hold the fourth overall pick, have glaring holes under center that Stroud would fill.

There is also the potential chance that the Chicago Bears, who have Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback, could trade out of the top overall spot. It would necessitate a heavy haul of assets, but the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers all serve as potential candidates to move up in the top 10 and draft their quarterback of the future.