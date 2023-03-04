Will Levis’ hand size measurements at the 2023 NFL Combine

With the 2023 NFL Combine underway in Indianapolis, scouts and personnel from a handful of quarterback-needy will have their eyes on this year’s group of signal-callers. Among the names drawing consideration as a top-five draft selection is Will Levis, the senior quarterback out of Kentucky.

Levis’ hand size was measured at 10 5/8 inches at the 2023 NFL Combine. His is the biggest hand size of all the projected early QB draft picks. He also measured in at 6’4 and 229 pounds with 32-inch arm length.

The Kentucky Wildcat has the third-best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the first quarterback taken in the draft at +550. After appearing in just 14 games across two seasons at Penn State, Levis ramped up his production after transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. In two years with the Wildcats, he bumped up his completion percentage to 65.7 while throwing for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions.

While Levis may not hear his name called by the first two quarterback-needy teams in this year’s draft, there remains a handful of teams in the top 10 that have a need for a signal-caller. The Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers round out the remaining teams that could call Levis’ name should he drop to them.

Working in his favor are the tangibles, as Levis has the ideal height and size needed for a quarterback in today’s NFL. At 6’ 3” and around 230 lbs, his size pairs extremely well with a strong arm and quick release that are becoming imperative for success at his position. And after producing 516 rushing yards in 2021, he has some upside in regard to dual-threat potential. On the other side, his 23 career interceptions are indicative of his need to improve his accuracy and decision-making, which will be vital if he hopes to warrant being a top-five pick.