Anthony Richardson’s hand size, height, weight measurements at the 2023 NFL Combine

Among the quarterbacks to watch at the 2023 NFL Combine is Anthony Richardson out of Florida, who possesses a skill set that is becoming increasingly attractive in today’s NFL. With a strong arm and an electric rushing ability, the redshirt sophomore may have the most upside of this year’s group of quarterback prospects.

Richardson measured in at the 2023 NFL Combine and met expectations. He stands 6’4 and weighs 244 pounds. His hand size is 10.5 inches.

The sophomore out of Florida has +600 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the first quarterback selected in the NFL Draft. After appearing in just 10 games in his first two years, Richardson elevated his play with a strong 2022 season with the Gators. He threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Richardson also proved to be a dual-threat quarterback with 1,116 yards on the ground and 12 rushing touchdowns to his name through three seasons.

The team that calls his name on the draft night will be banking on his excellent athleticism and arm strength for years to come. At 6’4” and 232 lbs he has the ideal size to play the position in the NFL, but it's the combination with his rushing ability that will surely attract prospective teams. His tape shows his ability to push the ball downfield, and what is equally impressive is that his arm strength does not seem affected when throwing on the run.

While he may be more than a “project quarterback” it’s understandable that his lack of starting experience will necessitate learning from the sidelines in year one. Additionally, after completing just 53 percent of his passes last season, it’s clear that he needs to improve his accuracy if he hopes to be an NFL starter in the near future.

With that in mind, it could affect his chances of being drafted by a team such as the Las Vegas Raiders, who have a hole at quarterback but are hoping to win now. Elsewhere, the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers could make sense as potential landing spots with both teams having a keen eye toward rebuilding for the future.