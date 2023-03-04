Hendon Hooker’s hand size measurements at the 2023 NFL Combine

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s NFL Draft with many reasons for him to be considered a high-level NFL prospect. But as the 25-year-old continues his rehab from ACL surgery last season, there remain some viable concerns surrounding the senior signal-caller.

Hooker’s hand size was measured at 10 1/2 inches at the 2023 NFL Combine. Compared to 9 3/4, for Bryce Young, nobody will dock him for hand size.

The senior out of Tennessee has +7500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to be the first quarterback selected in the NFL Draft. While it likely means he’ll wait his turn to hear his name called on draft night, he’ll bring four years' worth of experience to a team with arguably a better roster than those picking in the top 10. Hooker was a frontrunner for the Heisman last season before tearing his ACL, as he threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions with a 69.2 completion percentage

Unlike some of the other signal-callers likely to be drafted ahead of him, Hooker displays good accuracy on shorter throws while moving on either side of the field. He still displayed the ability to stretch the field, and at 6’4” he has the ideal size to play the position while still being capable of moving outside the pocket. With a high football IQ and being 25 years old come draft day, he could fit in seamlessly as a locker room leader with experience as his advantage.

According to various sources, the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints are among the teams that have met “extensively” with Hooker leading up to the combine. Both teams present interesting opportunities for the Tennessee quarterback to join come draft night. Las Vegas strives for a “win now” mentality, but drafting Hooker could present a nice opportunity to draft with the future in mind. The Saints are reportedly in the mix for former Raider Derek Carr, but they could also opt to have Hooker learn behind him should they sign the former in free agency.