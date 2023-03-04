Game preview for Ohio Valley Championship game between Southeast Missouri State-Tennessee Techennessee Tech

The championship for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament sees the No. 5 Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. the No. 2 Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in the final game on Saturday, March 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 Southeast Missouri State 18-16 (10-8 OVC), 256 NET, 258 KenPom

SEMO beat Lindenwood, Tennessee State, and top-seeded Morehead State to reach the conference finals. The Redhawks have reached just a single NCAA Tournament in school history in 2000, so a win here would be historic for the program. The Redhawks rank 6th in the nation in adjusted tempo at KenPom and are led by guard Phillip Russell with 18.1 points per game and forward Kobe Clark with 8.7 rebounds per game.

No. 2 Tennessee Tech 16-16 (11-7 OVC), 278 NET, 292 KenPom

Tennessee Tech overcame TN-Martin to reach the finals, with the ladder format giving them a major advantage. The Golden Eagles have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 1963 — 60 years ago on the dot. The Eagles are led by Jaylen Sebree with 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

How to watch the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: SEMO -2

Point total: 145

Moneyline: SEMO -130, Tennessee Tech +110

SEMO beat Tennessee Tech 84-77 earlier this season.

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

SEMO: +1100

UT Martin: +650