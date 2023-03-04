Full preview for Atlantic Sun Championship game: Liberty vs. Kennesaw State

The championship for the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament will feature the No. 2 Liberty Flames take on the No. 1 Kennesaw State Owls in the conference championship game on Sunday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Liberty 24-7 (15-3 A-Sun), 39 NET, 44 KenPom

The Liberty Flames beat Bellarmine and Eastern Kentucky to reach the Atlantic Sun conference championship game. Liberty’s offense ranks in the top 50 in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom, and their defense is not far behind. The Flames last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Darius McGhee leads the team with 22.7 points per game.

No. 1 Kennesaw State 23-8 (15-3 A-Sun), 120 NET, 130 KenPom

Kennesaw State overcame Queens NC and Lipscomb to reach the championship game. The Owls have never been in the NCAA Division I Tournament. They are led by Chris Youngblood with 14.6 points per game and Brandon Stroud with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Kennesaw State beat Liberty 88-81 earlier this season.

How to watch the Atlantic Sun Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Where: KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Odds for A-Sun Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Liberty -4

Point total: 137.5

Moneyline: Liberty -175, Kennesaw State +150

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Liberty -230

Kennesaw State +300

The pick: Liberty -4

Kennesaw State may have bested the Flames earlier this season, but Liberty is significantly better on both sides of the ball, and with a March Madness berth at stake, I’ll take the Flames to cover here.