Full preview for Big South Championship game between UNC Asheville-Campbell

The championship for the Big South Conference Tournament will feature the No. 1 UNC Asheville Bulldogs vs. the No. 7 Campbell Camels in the final game on Sunday, March 5 at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 7 Campbell 16-17 (8-10 Big South), 238 NET, 231 KenPom

Campbell entered the week as a longshot to win the Big South Tournament and is just one victory away from cutting down the nets in Charlotte and earning its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 1992. After opening the tournament with a win over Presbyterian on Wednesday, the Camels stunned favorite Longwood in an 81-68 victory on Friday. Going down to the wire with Radford in the semifinals on Saturday, a clutch Anthony Dell’Orso floater with 1.5 seconds lifted Campbell to a 72-71 win.

No. 1 UNC Asheville 26-7 (16-2 Big South), 138 NET, 148 KenPom

Led by senior forward Drew Pember, UNC Asheville has stood tall on top of the Big South all season and cruised to the regular season title. In the conference tournament, the Bulldogs took down Charleston Southern in the quarterfinals on Friday before narrowly avoiding an upset in a 66-62 triumph over USC Upstate on Saturday. A win on Sunday would earn Asheville its fifth trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history and its first appearance since 2016.

UNC Asheville took both regular season matchups against Campbell, the first a 58-55 nailbiter on January 7 and the second a 78-65 victory on January 28.

How to watch the Big South Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Big South Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: UNC Asheville -4.5

Point total: 136.5

Moneyline: UNC Asheville -200, Campbell +170

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

UNC Asheville: +260

Campbell: +1700